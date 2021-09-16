Birthday Club
Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says

In a statement released on the college’s official Facebook page on Wednesday morning, Kentucky Wesleyan said, “One of our family members was recently the victim of what many have viewed as a ‘hate crime.’”
Indiana News

Woodland Park Apartments were treated unfairly by Evansville City Council, apartment managers say
Football

Balanced offense, strong defense propels North Posey to unbeaten start
Coronavirus

Wayne County Ambulance Service is being forced to transport patients several hours away.
Paramedics struggle with no available ICU beds in southern Illinois

Kentucky News

Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving COVID vaccine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lesya Feinstein and Monica Watkins
The city of Henderson Board of Commissioners approved a financial incentive program for residents who receive their full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Crime

Madisonville murder suspect pleads guilty

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
A guilty plea and sentencing took place for a man accused of killing two men in Hopkins County.

Indiana News

Newburgh man receives Golden Hoosier Award

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By William Putt
A Newburgh man is being rewarded for his volunteer efforts in the community.

Coronavirus

Muhlenberg Co. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Keaton Eberly
Muhlenberg County now has 303 active cases.

Kentucky News

Boil advisory issued in Madisonville due to total coliform and E-coli

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
A city-wide boil advisory is now in effect for Madisonville.

Indiana News

Authorities respond to salvage yard fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Keaton Eberly
Dispatch confirms a reported structure fire at Glisson’s U-Pull on North St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Indiana News

Indiana News

Kentucky News

Indiana News

Coronavirus

Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 1 in Gibson Co.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jill Lyman and Samantha Johnson
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,733 new COVID-19 cases and 68 new deaths Wednesday.

Indiana News

Komen moves ‘More Than Pink’ walk to at home event only

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jill Lyman
Officials say it’s out of abundance of caution for the higher-risk breast cancer community.

National

Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By CNN
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

Kentucky News

Brew Bridge Trolley coming to Owensboro

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
They didn’t release too many details right now, but they say they are just days away from the first rides.

Indiana News

Evansville church to help Waverly flood victims

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tanner Holbrook
A local church is once again headed to Tennessee to help with flooding recovery efforts in Waverly.

News

Car dealerships saying microchip shortages cause shift in inventory

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Tamar Sher
Looming effects of the pandemic have affected new car sales around the country as there is an ongoing production shortage in microchips needed for new cars.

News

Evansville groups provide support during Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Brady Williams
Ivy Tech, EPD and Deaconess all had efforts to support suicide prevention on Tuesday.

Indiana News

Business Hall of Fame Laureates announced

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Monica Watkins
Ivy Tech Community College and Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana announced the Business Hall of Fame Laureates Tuesday.

Kentucky News

Teen overturns UTV on gravel road in Henderson

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Monica Watkins
Crews are responding to an overturned Ranger UTV in the 7300 block of Sulfur Springs Road.

Indiana News

Bond set for two arrested in connection of Evansville man

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By 14 News Staff
One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Evansville.

Indiana News

South Spencer School Board votes not to renew superintendent’s contract

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Jill Lyman
A school board member confirms to 14 News that Superintendent Dr. Richard Rutherford’s contract will not be renewed.

Indiana News

Indiana launches Eviction Task Force to assist landlords and tenants

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Samantha Johnson
It comes as local officials say the state has battled tens of thousands of eviction filings every month since the start of the year.

Indiana News

Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Baldwin
Foster in the U.S. hopes to raise money to help them finish construction on their new home.

National

US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
The guidance is being updated in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for civil surgeons.

Indiana News

Deputies rescue lost hunter in the woods

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Monica Watkins
Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a lost hunter early Tuesday morning.

Indiana News

Jasper man charged in child molesting case

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT
|
By Jill Lyman
Troopers say the investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Mauricio Bolanos.

Kentucky News

Women file lawsuit against former Webster Co. Deputy

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT
|
By Jill Lyman
Court records show Arthur Dale Collins was arrested January 30. He’s charged with official misconduct, video voyeurism, assault, and sexual abuse.

Indiana News

Coworking space for future entrepreneurs opens in Evansville

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By 14 News Staff
The ribbon was cut at The Foundry on Noth Main, welcoming future entrepreneurs a place to set up shop.

Kentucky News

Green River District reports 6 new COVID deaths, 957 new COVID cases since Fri.

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
|
By 14 News Staff
Of those newly reported deaths, three were from Daviess County, two were residents of Ohio County and one death came out of McLean County.

Indiana News

Ind. reports 10 new area COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By Jill Lyman
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 91 new deaths Tuesday.

Kentucky News

National Guard begins work at Ohio Co. Healthcare

Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By Jordan Yaney
Ten National Guardsmen arrived Monday and began working Tuesday morning to assist hospital staff as Ohio Co. Health nears full capacity.

Indiana News

Funeral held for Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT
|
By 14 News Staff
The 22-year-old Sanchez from Logansport died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul.