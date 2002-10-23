Ann on Alzheimer's

"My mother recently passed away as a result of a terrible disease...

She was 84.

She'd had Alzheimer's for nearly 20 years...

and it not only robbed her of her memory...it took away

her dignity and gentle personality.

It doesn't have to be like this!

If you are having trouble remembering...talk to your doctor.

Early treatment can slow the symptoms of Alzheimer's.

So please...get checked out and help make Alzheimer's a distant memory."

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, degenerative disease which attacks the brain. It is the most common form of dementia and its cause is unknown. More than 4 million Americans are diagnosed with the disease, 10,000 live right here in the Tri-State.

If you or a loved one are dealing with the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease contact the Alzheimer's Association. Their offices are located at 4770 Covert Ave., Suite 211, in Evansville. You may contact them by telephone at 812-475-1012 or on line by clicking here, www.alzinky.org.