Carol's Featured Home

Description: Gorgeous brick home lovingly cared for by original owner, built after a lake home, with the location and feel of a vacation home. Vaulted great room with skylights and huge fireplace/furnace with blower fan designed to provide warmth for the entire house. Open eat-in kitchen with new range and microwave oven, walk-in pantry, bay window with yard view. Main floor master suite with dual vanity and walk-in closet, plus tub and shower. Second floor bedrooms, two with double closets, and family bath. Full basement with 9' ceilings allowing for many uses, and built in storage provides plenty of easy access and organized space. Many quality construction features such as Pella windows and casings. New furnace, and updated water heater. Nestled on a one acre lot for outdoor activity, with beautiful, mature landscaping and a variety of wildlife around. Highly desirable, rolling wooded area, located just east of the University of Southern Indiana on a peaceful dead end street.