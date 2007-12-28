Study: LASIK safe and effective

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin



The results are in, and it's good news for LASIK surgery patients.

Researchers studied over 100 patients ten years after surgery and found 60 percent had almost exactly the same vision they had immediately after surgery.

Only 27 percent had to undergo re-treatment for under correction or vision deterioration. Forty percent never needed glasses again.

Even better, most patients did not suffer serious side effects.

The study looked at patients who were nearsighted.