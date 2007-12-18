Vitale to undergo vocal cord surgery - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vitale to undergo vocal cord surgery

New Media Producer: Nick Storm

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale underwent vocal cord surgery Tuesday and is expected to be off the air until at least February.

The 68-year-old Vitale had the surgery to treat ulcers on his left vocal cord at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Vitale had never missed an assignment in his 28-plus seasons at ESPN.

