Vitale to undergo vocal cord surgery

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale underwent vocal cord surgery Tuesday and is expected to be off the air until at least February.
The 68-year-old Vitale had the surgery to treat ulcers on his left vocal cord at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Vitale had never missed an assignment in his 28-plus seasons at ESPN.
University of Evansville head men's basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of three individuals to his first coaching staff with the Purple Aces.
The University of Evansville men's golf team earned a fifth-place finish at the Tennessee State Big Blue Intercollegiate at The Presidents Reserve course at Hermitage Golf Club in Old Hickory, Tenn.
Originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, the University of Evansville and UT Martin will tangle in a single game on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Martin, Tenn.
University of Southern Indiana Softball hit a combined six home runs Monday afternoon to sweep a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader from host Quincy University.
The boy's basketball team for Central High School is without a head coach.
