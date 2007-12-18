Get Fit begins February 15th

Get Fit with 14 is a weight loss program for the entire Tri-State community. Our goal is to lose 1400 pounds, as a group, in 10 weeks while maintaining or developing a healthy lifestyle. In addition to losing weight, 14 News is also encouraging Tri-Staters to eat right, work out, and improve their overall health.

To aide in that goal, 14WFIE.com will provide an online support system for participants to submit healthy recipes, weight loss tips, and inspirational stories. Participants can sign up for a weekly newsletter that will include your information.