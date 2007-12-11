Jim Collins is a Certified Personal Trainer through the National Council of Strength and Fitness and a Certified Sports Nutritionist through the International Fitness Association. He started personal training in 2003.
Jim is a 1988 graduate of Boonville High School, where he became interested in "working out" during a Physical Fitness/Weight Training class his senior year. That "interest" grew into a love for exercise and the desire to help others improve their lives through fitness. He enjoys spending time with his wife Kim, and son Jimmy.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.