Jim Collins is a Certified Personal Trainer through the National Council of Strength and Fitness and a Certified Sports Nutritionist through the International Fitness Association. He started personal training in 2003.



Jim is a 1988 graduate of Boonville High School, where he became interested in "working out" during a Physical Fitness/Weight Training class his senior year. That "interest" grew into a love for exercise and the desire to help others improve their lives through fitness. He enjoys spending time with his wife Kim, and son Jimmy.



