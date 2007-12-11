Ed Allen is a certified strength and conditioning coach through BiggerFasterStronger, Inc. A 2001 graduate of F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville, he is currently a senior at the University of Evansville majoring in Mass Communications and Interpersonal Communications.



Ed has been a member of the UE Cheer Team for 2 years. He also works as a Head Ice Hockey Official with the Evansville Youth Hockey Association.



After graduating from U of E, Ed plans to pursue an additional degree in Exercise Science.