Tony Maslan CSCS

Tony is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists and owner of Custom Fit Personal Training, LLC. He graduated from the University of Evansville in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in biology. While at U of E, Tony was a member of their national champion power lifting team. He was collegiate national runner-up in the 181 lb weight class in 1997, Junior National (23 and under) runner-up in the 181 lb weight class in 1998 and set a Junior American Deadlift Record with a lift of 611 lbs. Tony has competed in three drug-free bodybuilding contests, winning one overall title and one mixed pairs title.



In 1997-98, Tony served as a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He worked as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at U of E from 1998-2000. Tony is a sergeant in the United State Marine Corps Reserves, and served in Iraq in 2004 as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom II. Tony also works as a clinician for BiggerFasterStronger, Inc., a company that specializes in conditioning programs for high school athletes.



He and his wife Chrissie have been married since October 2002 and have two sons, Owen, 2, and Nikolas, who was born in Sept. 2005.

