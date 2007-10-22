Tips for toy lead testing

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says those home lead tests may not be effective in determining if your children's toys are safe.

Dwayne Caldwell with the Vanderburgh County Health Department agrees the kits are not 100 percent accurate, but he thinks they can still give you a fairly reasonable idea if an item contains lead.

He says it's important to clean the toy before you test it.

If it's painted, you should nick it with a pocket knife to get down to the bottom layer.

Caldwell says, "Personally, if I was concerned about a toy or an item, I would throw it away or put it up to where the child won't have contact with it until they're old enough to know not to mouth it."

The Health Department is willing to test toys but the machine they have requires the toys to be pretty flat.

Parents can also send paint chips to labs found on the internet for $20.00 to $30.00 dollars.