It's easy! Sign-up your organization for our closings system - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

It's easy! Sign-up your organization for our closings system

If you represent a business, organization, pre-school or day-care facility, you can sign up to be listed on 14 News Weather Closings Alert System. Simply fill out the form below and we'll take care of the rest.


Now is the time to sign up!
Don't get caught without important closing information!


 

  • Sign up to post closings for your organization

    After your information is verified, 14 News will contact you with a user ID and password. 

    This may take a day or two. 

    If you have a closing or delay that needs to be posted immediately, please email us at newsdesk@14news.com

    Closings for businesses with 50 or fewer employees will be posted to our website only.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you! After 14 News verifies your information, we will contact you with a user ID and password. 

    If you have a closing or delay that needs to be posted immediately, e-mail us at newsdesk@14news.com

Powered by Frankly