About Sandra Freeburger

Statement of Practice: Commercial, Bankruptcy and Reorganization Litigation

Attorney Sandra D. Freeburger was born in 1951 in Henderson, Kentucky. She has been a member of the Kentucky Bar since 1976 admitted to practice in U. S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

Education:

University of Evansville (B.A., 1973)

University of Kentucky (J.D., 1976)

Memberships:

Kentucky Law Journal, 1975-1976

Moot Court Board, 1975-1976

Kentucky Bar Association

Kentucky Academy of Trial Attorneys (President, 1990-1991)

U.S. Bankruptcy Court

Sandra Freeburger was the Co-Author of "What Divorce Court Giveth, Bankruptcy Court Taketh Away," A Review of the Discharege Ability of Marital Support Obligations, Journal of Family Law, The University of Louisville, Volume 24, Number 4, 1985.

She was also a contributing author of: 1 Kentucky Civil Practice Before Trial, U.K.C.L.E., 1989, 1998.

Attorney Sandra D. Freeburger has received the highest rating, an AV rating, from the highly regarded Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

Practice Areas: Civil Trial, Probate, Commercial, Bankruptcy, Real Estate, Corporate, Business Law, Domestic Relations