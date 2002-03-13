Learn More About Carol McClintock

Carol McClintock is one of Evansville's premiere Real Estate experts.
In fact, her expertise is what drives her business. Buyers and sellers alike have specific expectations that Carol not only meets, but generally exceeds. Whether it's a first time homebuyer, a re-location or a move across town, Carol is committed to offering expert guidance.
Carol is widely regarded for her professionalism, community leadership and exceptional customer service. In fact, several of Evansville's most important businesses and corporations rely on Carol for her exceptional relocation expertise. Carol ALWAYS goes the extra mile to make a home sale or purchase go smoothly. She's not happy until the client is happy!
Carol's knowledge of the community is unparalleled in the Evansville Real Estate community. She knows the neighborhoods, the schools, the shopping, the short cuts across town and the leaders that drive the community.
|
Carol's available 24/7 at 812-426-9020, or at carolmcclintock@fctuckeremge.com.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
