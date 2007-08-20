Drug study: Say goodbye to allergy shots

New Media Producer: Amanda Lents
Some suffer all year round with allergies and for others it's seasonal agony. But could there be a simple way to treat allergies without those painful weekly visits to the doctor?
Allergy Patient Yekaterina Konovalova says, "I didn't know that I had allergies, it's just about a year ago that I actually found out a cause. I've gone through the allergy testing. That was the explanation for why I was getting sick a lot."
The worst triggers for Konovalova are grass and dust. So what could she do for relief?
Dr. William Reisacher an Otolaryngic Allergist says, "The main first line treatments that are available are medications, which everybody knows a lot about, antihistamines and nasal sprays. There are also avoidance strategies; finding out what it is you're allergic to, and then taking steps to try to decrease your exposure to that in the environment."
Beyond that Dr. Reisacher says you have the option to take shots, "Allergy shots are very effective. They have a very long track record and they've been found to be around 90% effective."
But shots aren't a reasonable option for everyone.
Konovalova says, "It was a big commitment for five years to come every week to the office. And it's kind of hard for me, I work as an independent contractor. I have a busy schedule."
Dr. Reisacher offered Konovalova an alternative.
He says, "The allergy serum which had been given previously through a subcutaneous injection, is now being given through a sublingual or under the tongue route."
The so called "allergy drops" allow patients to skip the needles and treat themselves daily at home. But their use is experimental because the drops are not FDA approved.
Dr. Reisacher says, "So the FDA has approved these extracts to be used in an injection, but because it hasn't been given through the oral route, they haven't gone through the data to determine the safety."
So far the research has shown the drops to be safe and effective. But larger studies are needed and doctors are still determining the appropriate dosages. Not everyone is convinced this will be the end to allergy shots.
Allergist Dr. Jonathan Field says, "It hasn't been researched in multiple allergic patients. Most of the patients we see have more than one allergy, maybe indoor and outdoor. There's no data to say it works for multiple. It's usually just a single, focused allergy."
There's skepticism about patient compliance.
Konovalova says she has only been using the drops for a few months, "Right now I'm just waiting for the drugs to accumulate in the body and hopefully, in a few months I'll start seeing the effects of them."
Because the drops are not FDA approved, they are not covered by insurance but are being offered by some allergists as an off label use.
The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected. The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company c...More >>
The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected. The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company c...More >>
On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination.More >>
On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination.More >>
A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.More >>
A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
More and more people say they're aware of the opioid crisis and think it's a serious problem.More >>
More and more people say they're aware of the opioid crisis and think it's a serious problem.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.More >>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>