Six New Troopers are Assigned to the Jasper District

Last Friday, July 6, 121 new troopers graduated from the 67th Indiana State Police Academy. This was the largest Indiana State Police recruit class in the history of the department.

Yesterday morning, July 9, Troopers Brock Werne, 24, Heath Carkuff, 36, Justin Bean, 21, Tom Basham, 26, Daniel Smith, 22, and Craig Starr, 22, reported to the Jasper District for their first official day. Troopers Bean and Smith are assigned to Dubois County. Troopers Starr and Werne are assigned to Crawford County. Troopers Basham and Carkuff are assigned to Perry County.

Heath Carkuff, 36, is a native of Spokane, WA, and a 1989 graduate of University High School. He later joined the United States Army where he served three years active and five years inactive duty. Prior to joining the state police, Carkuff served as a Post Falls Police Officer in Idaho for 1 ½ years. Carkuff and his wife Amy have three children and currently reside in Corydon. Carkuff will primarily patrol Perry County.

Justin Bean, 21, is a native of Terre Haute, IN, and a 2004 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He later attended University of Southern Indiana where he is currently pursuing a degree. Bean currently resides in Jasper and will primarily patrol Dubois County.

Tom Basham, 26, is a native of Henryville, IN, and a 1999 graduate of Henryville High School. Prior to joining the state police, Basham worked 14 years as a correctional officer at the Clark County Jail. Basham and his wife Laura reside in Clarksville. Basham will primarily patrol Perry County.

Craig Starr, 22, is a native of Paoli, IN, and a 2003 graduate of Paoli High School. He later attended Indiana University where he received a degree in Public Affairs in 2006. Starr resides in Paoli and will primarily patrol Crawford County.

Daniel Smith, 22, is a native of Heilman, IN, and a 2003 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He later attended Indiana State University where he is pursuing a degree in Criminology. Smith and his wife Amber reside in Jasper. Smith will primarily patrol Dubois County.

Brock Werne, 24, is a native of Jasper, IN, and a 2002 graduate of Jasper High School. He later attended Vincennes University where he received an Associates Degree in Applied Science. Werne resides in Jasper and will primarily patrol Crawford County.

Yesterday, all six troopers started their 14 weeks of field training with experienced troopers. The program allows them to put the skills and knowledge they gained in the academy to work in the field. Upon successful completion of the field training program, they will receive their own patrol cars in October and begin solo patrol responsibilities.