Pet Food Center's Pet of the Month

Your pet could be the Pet Food Center Pet of the Month!

Each Pet of the Month will win a specialized prize package from Pet Food Center. Enter your pet today!

TO ENTER YOU MUST FIRST REGISTER:



1. From the Pet of The Month Page upload your picture and enter the information in the box. File name, title author, phone and email are required. Then each month a winner is chosen and receives a gift card from Pet Food Center.



2. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by 14WFIE, PO Box 1414 in Evansville, IN, and Pet Food Center. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

3. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of IN, KY, & IL, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., 14WFIE-TV, Pet Food Center, and their respective parent companies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

4. Prize(s). Prize includes a $25 gift card for the selected Pet of the Month, from Pet Food Center.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. On the last of each month a new Pet of the Month winner will be selected from all eligible entries. Winner will be chosen by a selected committee. The winner will be notified.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

7. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by 14WFIE-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by 14WFIE-TV are final and binding.

Back to the Pet of The Month Page to upload your photo!