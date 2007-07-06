Botox: More than meets the wrinkle

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Nick Storm

Botox is not just for wrinkles and frown lines anymore. It's also a treatment for prostate problems.

A new treatment involves an injection of Botox through an ultrasound probe right into the prostate.

It sounds severe, but it may be safer than other medicines and may be easier than surgery.

Dr. David Ginsberg, Urologist, says, "It takes five minutes, it's very easy, you go home the same day, little bit of local anesthetic, no time spent in the hospital, no time spent in the surgery center, no time spent in the operating room."

The Botox works by shrinking or actually killing some of the prostate cells. Some studies show a year after treatment, 90 percent of men said their symptoms improved and they needed no further injections.

This procedure is still experimental. Always consult your doctor about what is right for you.