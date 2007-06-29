Specialized child care

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Reporter: Nick Storm

One in five children in the U.S. has a mental health disorder. Many times, they go undiagnosed or untreated due to a lack of doctors who specialize in their care.

That's why Saint Mary's just hired a Pediatric Psychologist.

Doctor Stacy Carmichael specializes in the assessment of autism spectrum disorders, learning difficulties, ADHD and emotional and behavioral issues. She says some health care providers are too quick to prescribe medication for these conditions when they may not be needed.

Stacy Carmichael, says, "I do have a more conservative approach. There are many behavioral methods that treat attentional concerns, family therapy, systemic methods that are less invasive to the child and have much fewer side effects."

Doctor Carmichael says play therapy and behavior therapy often work, so does teaching positive parenting techniques. One of her goals is to start an in-patient day program for children with feeding disorders.