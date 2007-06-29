Employment Opportunity Fair at the Indiana Black Expo

Date: Thursday, July 19, 2007

Time: 9am - 7pm

Location: Indiana Convention Center 500 Ballroom

You can get a new career or change jobs at the largest job fair of the summer, The Employment Opportunity Fair at Indiana Black Expo Thursday, July 19th, from 9 am to 7 pm, in the 500 Ballroom of the Indiana Convention Center in Downtown Indianapolis.

Over 100 employers will be there ready to accept your resume, interview and hire you. Many of the state's radio and TV broadcasters will also be there with immediate openings in the exciting world of broadcasting. The Employment Opportunity Fair at Indiana Black Expo is free. Just bring your resumes. dress to impress!

For more information call 317-925-2702.

Sponsored in part by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.