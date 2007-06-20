National Guard/Reserve Family Day on LST

This coming Sunday, June 24 will be Guard/Reserve Family Appreciation Day on the LST.

From 12-3pm members of any local National Guard units, or members of the Reserve (Army, Navy, etc.) will get a FREE tour of LST 325 along with their spouses and minor children. United Bank is sponsoring this event.

You must have your Guard or Reserve I.D.

For the children of the Guard and Reserve families there will be Hadi Shrine clowns on-board the LST, and an Evansville fire truck in the parking lot at Marina Pointe.

For others there will be special military displays.

The public is very welcome so come out and thank the Guard and Reserve personnel!