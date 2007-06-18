Seeing more wrinkles? Gravity is not to blame

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

It appears we can't blame gravity anymore for making our facial skin sag as we age.

Experts within the American Society of Plastic Surgeons have found our faces are made up of different fat compartments, and it's those individual compartments that change over time, leading to those tell-tale wrinkles, sags and hollowed skin.

Researchers say this could allow plastic surgeons to target trouble areas more accurately, not only for cosmetic use, but also for trauma patients who need reconstructive surgery.