Chocolate-Cherry-Almond Angel Food Trifle

As seen on Midday with Mike 6/14/07
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 Angel Food Cakes (sour cream preferred)
1/4 C Sliced Almonds
25-30 Maraschino Cherries
Chocolate Sauce:
8 oz unsweetened chocolate 2 cups granulated sugar
12 oz evaporated milk 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp almond extract 1/2 stick unsalted butter
Fresh Whipped Cream:
1 qt heavy whipping cream
1 cup granulated sugar
2 Tbsp Kentucky Bourbon (optional)
DIRECTIONS
In a large sauce pan melt chocolate over low heat. Add sugar & stir until well blended, stirring continuously. Increase to medium heat & slowly add evaporated milk. Cook 5-10 min until thickens. Remove from heat; add vanilla & almond extracts and the butter. Stir until butter melts. Set aside.
Whip cream and sugar with electric mixer, until it forms soft peaks. Remove cherry stems and drain. To assemble Trifle in Trifle dish or punch bowl, pinch off medium pieces of Angel Food Cake to form a loose bottom layer in bowl, cover with layer of whipped cream. Drizzle chocolate syrup over whipped cream using a spoon. Place 6-9 cherries over the top, sprinkle with sliced almonds, and then start the second layer, repeating layer one directions. Depending upon the size of your bowl, you'll make two or three layers, topping with a smooth top layer of whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate and remaining cherries, with a sprinkling of almond slices. Serves 10-12.
No Salt Added..Just Great Taste!
Visit www.southern-delight.com