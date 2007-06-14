Chocolate-Cherry-Almond Angel Food Trifle

As seen on Midday with Mike 6/14/07





INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 Angel Food Cakes (sour cream preferred)

1/4 C Sliced Almonds

25-30 Maraschino Cherries

Chocolate Sauce:

8 oz unsweetened chocolate 2 cups granulated sugar

12 oz evaporated milk 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp almond extract 1/2 stick unsalted butter

Fresh Whipped Cream:

1 qt heavy whipping cream

1 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp Kentucky Bourbon (optional)