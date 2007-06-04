Warrick County Publishing

Abandoned Chandler home destroyed by fire
A fire that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at an abandoned Chandler home has been ruled accidental, according to officials.
Property taxes to support new county department
Warrick County property owners are going to pay for a new department of storm water management as a result of a mandate handed down from the state legislature.
Popular Boonville ice cream shop damaged in arson
For half a century, the Tastee Freez has been a favorite of ice cream fans from Boonville and beyond. Early Sunday morning, the small restaurant very nearly burned to the ground.
Boonville police not happy with contract
The Boonville City Council approved a 1.5 percent salary increase for all employees, including police officers, for 2008 at their Aug. 2 meeting. In response to the city's decision, 11 of the 12 full-time police officers voted to reject the contract at a recent union meeting.
Lynnville man arrested for molestation
A Lynnville man was arrested by the Warrick County Sheriff's Department for child molestation and child pornography on Thursday, Aug. 9.
The captain of the Boonville football team this year is a sophomore. That's okay, because he'll have several of his classmates on the varsity field this year.
Tecumseh volleyball coach Katie Johnson likens her 2007 team to a jigsaw puzzle: the pieces are all there, its just a matter of making them fit together.
