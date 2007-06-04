Princeton Daily Clarion

Raises, freezes, or layoffs still on the table

Editor, the Daily Clarion

Hurst scrambles to file paperwork

Staff Writer

County chamber hires assistant director

Staff writer

Joyce Harbison's court date delayed

Staff writer

Lady Tigers top Mt. Vernon in CC

PRINCETON - If nothing else, everyone ran a PR (personal record)

Trojan kickers get first W of season

OAKLAND CITY - Wood Memorial broke into the win column in boys' high school soccer in a big way, with a 6-4 win over visiting South Knox. The Trojans outshot the Spartans 34-13.

Lady Tiger offense explodes in soccer win

PRINCETON - In what is believed a school record 42 shots-on-goal, Princeton Community defeated visiting Mt. Vernon 6-1 Tuesday in girls Big 8 Conference soccer.