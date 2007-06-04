Princeton Daily Clarion - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton Daily Clarion

Raises, freezes, or layoffs still on the table
Editor, the Daily Clarion

Hurst scrambles to file paperwork
Staff Writer

County chamber hires assistant director
Staff writer

Joyce Harbison's court date delayed
Staff writer

Lady Tigers top Mt. Vernon in CC
PRINCETON - If nothing else, everyone ran a PR (personal record)

Trojan kickers get first W of season
OAKLAND CITY - Wood Memorial broke into the win column in boys' high school soccer in a big way, with a 6-4 win over visiting South Knox. The Trojans outshot the Spartans 34-13.

Lady Tiger offense explodes in soccer win
PRINCETON - In what is believed a school record 42 shots-on-goal, Princeton Community defeated visiting Mt. Vernon 6-1 Tuesday in girls Big 8 Conference soccer.

 

Powered by Frankly