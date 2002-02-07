David Schultz II, M.D.

1231 Washington Square,

Evansville, IN 812-479-6907



My practice consists of family medicine including obstetrical deliveries, primary women's health, adults and primary pediatrics. I perform minor office surgical procedures as well as inpatient hospital medicine. I have much experience in urgent care as well as the emergency room. My expertise resides in a broad spectrum of medical care, including, but not limited to, childcare, diabetes, hypertension, weight loss, neurology, depression and musculoskeletal disorders.



In family practice, one asserts the importance of preventative medicine and total care for an individual and the family. Not only are medical issues relevant, but psychological, spiritual and social elements play an integral role in a patient's medical management.



I am an individual who cares about the health and welfare of other individuals. I endeavor to provide my patients with the best medical care that I can professionally offer. I work very arduously, possessing a strong work ethic with the rudiments of tradition. If chosen by yourself or your organization, I will use my skills as well as the qualities of compassion, honesty and professionalism to provide excellence in healthcare.



I am board certified by the American Academy of Family Practice and completed residency from St. Mary's Medical Center in Evansville. I am a graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine, and I graduated summa cum laude in Professional Chemistry and Pre-Medicine from the University of Evansville.



Personal Information:



I was born and raised in southern Indiana. My wife Kendra and I live in Newburgh. Kendra completed a degree in Elementary Education at the University of Evansville and is pursuing a Masters degree in Elementary Education with a license in Educational Leadership. She taught second grade in Warrick County before having our sons David III, 7 years old, and Jonathan, 3 years old. We also have a daughter, Lucienne, who was born in May 2010. Both of us are Christians and are active in our church as worship leaders and as AWANA leaders, which is a group for elementary-aged children to help them memorize God's Word, the Bible in a fun and challenging setting. We lead music together at our church as well.



Additionally, we are both musicians. Kendra is a vocalist and pianist, while I play the trumpet, piano and flugelhorn. I especially like the outdoors, including mountain biking and hiking. I enjoy baseball and basketball both as a spectator and as a participant.