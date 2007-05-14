Calling all couch potatoes: Get moving!

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

The 4th annual Evansville Half Marathon is five months away, but it's not too early to start training for it; especially if you're currently a couch potato.

The downtown YMCA is holding a jump start program.

Participants will walk or run a one-mile route and then increase their mileage weekly. Thirteen weeks later, in July, they'll be ready for the 13 miles of the marathon.

Mardi File from the YMCA says, "For the most part, unless there is any doctor's restrictions, anyone can do it. Our training program starts out at one mile, so we're hoping even if someone isn't in it for the half marathon, that it's a program just to get people moving."

There will be an informational meeting next Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the downtown YMCA. Training starts the following evening.