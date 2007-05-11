Household highs: Keeping your kids safe

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

Summer vacation is almost here and it's a good time for parents to take an inventory of what their kids should not be fooling around with.

Common household items can be abused as inhalants for youngsters to get high. The Regional Director of the Community Crusade Against Drugs, Warren Marr, says there are some label notes to look for, "A lot of people know about paint. For people that abuse it the metallic ones seem to be the better, but it says right here on this brand here, vapor harmful."

Inhalant hazards aren't exclusive to the paint aisle. Marr spent some time at Ace Hardware to show parents what else their kids could be sniffing. Take for instance nail polish remover, Marr suggests moms buy the non-acetone kind, "The product that is strong and clean and people might even get this and again, inhale the vapors."

Markers have long been a preferred inhalant, but manufacturers got wise and started making the with low odor ink.

Marr says computer duster companies have been trying also, "This company has been proactive, not only have they put warnings in their product, they've also added stuff to the chemical itself to deter anyone from huffing it."

But parents can't rely on companies to do all the work. Marr's advice is to read the label of every product you buy. He says if it gives you a warning about vapors and tells you to use it in a ventilated area, then it has the potential to be misused, "Know what you have. Don't take it for granted. If you notice your product, whether it's a cleaning product or whatever is disappearing fast, if it's can that should be spraying and it's not spraying, you may not have a defective product, there's a chance someone is abusing it."