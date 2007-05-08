West Salem Sesquicentennial

The Village West Salem is having a 3-day celebration for their Sesquicentennial Anniversary June 29th, June 30th and July 1st. The festivities begin Friday with a play and street dance. Saturday activities include a Chowder, Parade, Antique Tractor Show, Craft Fair with Entertainment all day and ending with West Salem's famous fireworks at the ballpark. Sunday's activities include a worship service, car show and the Marty Stuart band. Food vendors will be available all weekend.

The parade will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 30th. The theme is "Honoring the Past / Appreciating the Present / Planning for the Future.