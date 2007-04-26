Event To Raise Awareness

Wednesday, May 9th will be proclaimed as Mental Health Awareness Day--Ringing Out Hope. A mental health fair will be held at the Old National Bank Park (4th & Main) between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm. A rain date is set for May 11th at the same location.

The event will offer food from local vendors, music and entertainment as well as informational displays on various mental health issues and services within the community. Free depression and anxiety screenings will also be available. Information on suicide prevention will also be available from various organizations. As a added treat, massage therapists will offer 10 minute chair massages, available for $10.00.

Several downtown churches will join in the effort to "ring out hope" by ringing their church bells at noon on May 9th.

A fun and educational event!