True of false: Taking on common health myths

When it comes to treating a child's cold, flu, earaches, and dozens of other ailments, seems every parent has a theory. Some are true, others are false.

Shannon Samson helps partnets set the record straight on four common health myths.

Life can get hectic during flu season, especially with kids who are always together.

Mother of three, Courteney Shutack says, "Usually if they get a virus I can count on at least another one getting sick."

Viruses pass easily from child to child, that's a fact. But which other health myths are fact and which are fiction?

We asked the parents and the experts.

First myth: Does green mucus mean something more than a cold?

Shutack: "I want to say true."

Pediatrician Dr. Jeff Rogers says, "Every cold will have green mucus. And it's not the color of the mucus, it's the other conditions, symptoms, that go along with it."

Second myth: You can't pass a cold if you don't have symptoms.

Kevin Shutack, Father of three, says, "Once the symptoms start to showing, I think it would be most apparent at that point."

Dr. Rogers says you're contagious two days before symptoms appear.

Third myth: Feed a cold, starve a fever.

Dr Rogers says don't starve, the body will tell you when to eat.

Fourth myth: Colds cause ear infections.

Colds don't cause ear infections. But they can cause the eustachian tube to get blocked creating a breeding ground for bacteria, which could lead to an ear infection.

Dr. Rogers says another common myth is that a fever can cause brain damage in children if it gets too high.

He says parents can give the child a fever reducer if he or she is uncomfortable, but a fever is actually the body's way of healing itself.