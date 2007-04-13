14 News Communities of Common Interests

Particularly on the Internet, a community is not just a place. Groups of people get together around their common interests and start a social network.

For the past seven years, 14 News has provided folks with a virtual spot to gather and swap stories and information. Here's the list of our current communities. If you would like to establish one of your own, contact us.

Here are the communities we have right now, with more information about each one below:

A recent addition, but growing quickly, is The Little Red Cabin where Patty and all her friends come and sit on the porch, or gather in the kitchen to find out what's for supper.

Our most popular community, worldwide and serving over five million images a month is willardghost.com. Join the fun and ee if you can spot the Grey Lady of Willard Library!

Our Spanish speaking community is associated with La Palabra Latina, the Tri-State's only bilingual newspaper. Be sure to check out 14 News anchor David James' monthly column.

Cinema Chat is the place to go to share views on the latest, movies, video and TV with 14 News media critic Ted Haycraft.

Looking for the latest dining discovery, as well as the hottest regional musicians and artists? Check out tripodder.com with radio host Tom Fischer.

You can stop in and share your thoughts on issues of the day at the 14 News Forum, one of the Tri-State's longest running interactive forums.

almanacsports.com is the place to go to discuss high school sports in Southwest Indiana, while divalasports.com showcases girls' sports and fitness activities.

Our newest community is in conjunction with content partner, It's Evansville. It's for young adults looking for entertainment, food and fun!