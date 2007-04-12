U of E loses another Ace - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

University of Evansville's Athletic Director of five years, Bill McGillis announced Friday that he is leaving for a job at the University of South Florida as the Senior Associate Athletics Director. 

McGillis says, " I feel blessed and very fortunate to have served at UE for five great years." 

 

