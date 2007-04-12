Who Needs an Eye Exam?

Even for people with no vision complaints, a comprehensive eye examination is an important part of maintaining good health. In adults, a dilated fundus exam may reveal signs of diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetes or high blood pressure - even before the patient may be aware he or she has any problems.

Unfortunately, serious ocular problems can creep up on a person without any symptoms. In many cases, if problems are detected early enough, vision loss can be prevented. It is recommended that every person have their eyes examined annually. It is particularly important to maintain proper vision care in children under the age of 18, adults over 60 and any one suffering from diabetes, as early maintenance can help prevent lasting vision loss.