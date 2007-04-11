MDA Seeks Volunteers

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is searching for summer camp volunteers who are looking for a rewarding and memorable experience. Volunteer counselors are needed to help young people with neuromuscular diseases enjoy a fun-filled MDA summer camp June 16th through June 23rd, 2007, at Cedar Ridge Camp in Louisville, Kentucky.

Volunteer counselors must be at least 16 years old and able to lift and care for a young person between the ages of 6 and 21. Each counselor becomes a companion to a camper with a neuromuscular disease. Counselors help their campers with daily activities such as eating, bathing and dressing, and in recreational activities such as arts and crafts, swimming and horseback riding.

"MDA summer camp is the event that our kids think about year-round," said Health Care Services Coordinator, Ashley Mills. "For one week out of the year, they get to be in an environment where having a neuromuscular disease is the norm, not the exception. They have the chance to make friendships and memories that will last a lifetime."

Mills noted that volunteer counselors often say camp is a magical and memorable time. "It's such a family environment and a time to make friends for life," She said. "It truly is the best week of the year!"

At no charge to families, MDA's summer camp program serves more than 4,000 campers nationwide in some 90 weeklong sessions. Last year, some 5,000 volunteers helped make this all possible. It costs the Association $650 to send one child to camp.

To obtain a volunteer application or learn about other ways to support MDA's summer camp program, call the local MDA office in Evansville at 812/479-6550. More information about summer camp volunteers can be found on the MDA summer camp pages at www.mda.org/clinics/camp.

MDA is a voluntary health agency working to defeat more than 40 neuromuscular diseases through programs of worldwide research, comprehensive services, and far-reaching professional and public health education.

The Association's programs are funded almost entirely by individual private contributors.