- Festivals & Attractions - 2007 Dates
Pike County Chamber Bicycle Challenge
April 8
Contact Chamber at 812-354-8155 or 2 Wheel Sports at 2wheelsports.com
- Poehlein Fishing Tourney
- First Saturday in May. Team fishing, six fish limit most weight wins, trophy and prizes.
- Contact: Greg Poehlein (812) 789-5405
Notice: The State Pickin' & Fiddlin' Contest has moved to Gibson County.
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 4 Community Center, Otwell, Indiana.
- Rides, concessions, tractor pull, demo derby, large fireworks display.
- Contact: (812) 354-8155
- Pike County 4-H Fair
- July 15 - 21 Fairgrounds, Hornaday Park, Petersburg. Concessions, 4-H projects, entertainment.
- Contact: Pike County Extension Office (812) 354-6838
- Car Fest
- July 7 Downtown Petersburg. Antique and vintage autos. Prizes and trophies awarded. Concessions available.
- Contact: 812-354-9372
- Zoar Mosquito Fest
- First weekend in August.
- Zoar United Methodist picnic grounds. Zoar, Indiana.
- Dinner, flea market, games, country store, wiffle ball tourney, quilt and flower show.
- Contact: (812) 536-2920 or (812) 354-8155
- Catfish Festival
- August 22 - 25 in Hornady Park, Petersburg. Rides, games, food, Little Miss Catfish, Miss Catfish, bingo.
- Contact: (812) 354-8155
- Old Time Auto Show
- Second weekend in September. Hornady Park, Petersburg.
- Contact: (812) 354- 8427 or (812) 354-8155
- Echoes Of October
- Second Saturday in October.
- Over 16 area marching bands compete for points and trophies.
- Concession available.
- Contact: Pike Central High School (812) 354-8478
- Christmas In The Park
- Day after Thanksgiving - New Year. Hornady Park, Petersburg.
- Park decorated with hundreds of lighted displays.
- Contact: Pike County Civitan (812) 354-8155
- Christmas Parades
- First Saturday in December
- Petersburg and Winslow - Times TBA
- Holly Walk
- Second Saturday in December. Petersburg.
- Carriage rides, carolers, Santas house, food.
- Contact: Pike County Chamber of Commerce (812) 354-8155