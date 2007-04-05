Festivals & Attractions - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Festivals & Attractions - 2007 Dates

Pike County Chamber Bicycle Challenge
        April 8 
        Contact Chamber at 812-354-8155 or 2 Wheel Sports at 2wheelsports.com

Poehlein Fishing Tourney
First Saturday in May. Team fishing, six fish limit most weight wins, trophy and prizes.
Contact: Greg Poehlein (812) 789-5405

Notice:  The State Pickin' & Fiddlin' Contest has moved to Gibson County.

  Independence Day Celebration
July 4 Community Center, Otwell, Indiana.
Rides, concessions, tractor pull, demo derby, large fireworks display.
Contact: (812) 354-8155
Pike County 4-H Fair
 July  15 - 21 Fairgrounds, Hornaday Park, Petersburg.   Concessions, 4-H projects, entertainment.
Contact: Pike County Extension Office (812) 354-6838
Car Fest
July 7    Downtown Petersburg.  Antique and vintage autos.  Prizes and trophies awarded.  Concessions available.
        Contact:  812-354-9372
Zoar Mosquito Fest
First weekend in August.
Zoar United Methodist picnic grounds. Zoar, Indiana.
Dinner, flea market, games, country store, wiffle ball tourney, quilt and flower show.
Contact: (812) 536-2920 or (812) 354-8155
Catfish Festival
August 22 - 25 in Hornady Park, Petersburg. Rides, games, food, Little Miss Catfish, Miss Catfish, bingo.
Contact: (812) 354-8155
Poehlein Fishing Tourney
Saturday after Labor Day.
Team fishing, six fish limit, most weight wins, trophies and prizes.
Contact: Greg Poehlein (812) 789-5404
Old Time Auto Show
Second weekend in September. Hornady Park, Petersburg.
Contact: (812) 354- 8427 or (812) 354-8155
Echoes Of October
Second Saturday in October.
Over 16 area marching bands compete for points and trophies.
Concession available.
Contact: Pike Central High School (812) 354-8478
Christmas In The Park
Day after Thanksgiving - New Year. Hornady Park, Petersburg.
Park decorated with hundreds of lighted displays.
Contact: Pike County Civitan (812) 354-8155
Christmas Parades
First Saturday in December
          Petersburg and Winslow - Times TBA
Holly Walk
Second Saturday in December. Petersburg.
Carriage rides, carolers, Santas house, food.
Contact: Pike County Chamber of Commerce (812) 354-8155
