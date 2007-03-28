Shannon Samson visits Camp Nota-Gonna-Wheeze

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Rachel Chambliss

Spring means there's lots of pollen in the air, and it can be a dangerous time for patients with asthma. That's why some of the younger ones are learning how to manage their condition at a special camp this week.

Some four million kids will have an asthma attack this year. It's the most common cause of school absenteeism due to chronic disease. To cut down on those numbers, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, USI and St. Mary's have teamed up to create Camp Nota-Gonna-Wheeze to target young patients during this very critical time, spring.

Students are also encouraged to discuss their feelings about their asthma and share ways to cope.