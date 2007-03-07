Update: School Trespasser Sought

UPDATE, 2:30PM CST: 14 News has learned Evansville police are talking to the man involved in three separate trespassing incidents at two Evansville schools.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday at McGary Middle School, when the man was stopped by a school employee in the hall around 6:30am CST.

We are following developments in this story and expect to learn more from police Thursday afternoon.

When asked what he was doing there, the man said he was looking for an employee, and gave a fictitious name. When the staffer went to check the name, the suspect left the school.

He used the same ploy in an earlier visit to McGary in January, and at Central High School last November.

The images at left were taken during the Central High School incident.

If you know the man in these images, please call Detective Todd Seibert or Detective Greg Brandenstein at 319-9166 or 319-9162. Information can also be telephoned into Central Dispatch 911 or the Tip-Line at 435-6194.