Body Pump: Sweat with a smile

A workout routine that started in New Zealand has made its way to the Tri-State. It's called Body Pump.

14 Health Reporter Shannon Samson took the class and even enlisted some help. Former Olympian Les mills created Body Pump in the 90's and has been teaching it all over the world.

Now the Downtown Evansville YMCA is doing it and promises something for everyone. Body Pump will improve strength and endurance in the major muscle groups and, in doing so, burn calories.

It may be group exercise, but it's really the best of both worlds. Healthy Lifestyle Coordinator Stephanie Harris says, "We hope to pull the people who usually just use the free weight area, we hope to pull them into group exercise."

Friday's workout group had some familiar faces from the 14 News family, Liza Danver, Marianne Lyles and even little Kim Dacey, who weighs about 99 pounds soaking wet. Even she can adjust the weights on the barbell to fit her needs. But don't be fooled, Instructor Andy Povaleri says that this class hasn't been simplified for girls, "If men think, 'oh this is only for females,' trust me. I've played sports throughout my whole life and this is right up there as hard as any of it."

The exercises in Body Pump consist of what they call "tracks."

There are ten of them in a 60-minute class and during each, you're working out a specific muscle group. The name of the game here is repetition. Just when you think you're done, you've got about ten more to go. Get Fit with 14 guru and Weekend Anchor Liza Danver says Body Pump is tough, "Well definitely the hardest thing for me at least was the squats and I think it's because usually when I work out in the gym, I do squats, but I think it's definitely the repetitions which really did it for me."

14 News Reporter Kim Dacey says there were a lot of reps, "We started out with legs, then we went to arms. We went back to legs, my legs were already tired from the first repetitions we had done and then we're doing more and more." They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Oddly enough, they were talking about Body Pump. Liza says, "I'm definitely going to be feeling it tomorrow, I have a feeling."

The Downtown YMCA offers body pump classes Monday through Saturday at all different times. The class is free to members. You do the same routine for three months and then instructors teach you a new one. So you can continue to challenge yourself, and it is challenging.