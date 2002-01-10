Learn About Douglas W. Patterson

DOUGLAS W. PATTERSON



"I am a debt relief agent. I help people file for bankruptcy relief under the Bankruptcy Code".



Doug Patterson graduated from Indiana State University in 1986 and Indiana University- Bloomington School of Law in 1989. Doug has been practicing law in Evansville since 1989. He and his wife Terri, have two children.

THE LAW OFFICES OF DOUGLAS W. PATTERSON

The Law Offices of Douglas W. Patterson is located at 2221 West Franklin Street, Evansville, Indiana. Our attorneys concentrate their practice in bankruptcy and consumer rights seeking to protect and serve the needs of Southern Indiana residents experiencing financial difficulties.

Our attorneys, Doug Patterson, Britt Garnett, and Jack E. Caine (of counsel) have a combined sixty-three (63) years of experience in representing individuals and businesses suffering from adverse financial circumstances. Our five (5) person staff is trained to provide prompt, efficient service to meet the needs of individuals and businesses.

Call (812) 424-2991 to schedule a free consultation with one of our attorneys. Our practice is limited to the State of Indiana.