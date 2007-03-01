Add your info to the 14 First Alert coverage!

For the 2007 severe weather season, we've made it easier for you to contribute to the 14 First Alert coverage!

You can upload your comments and images directly from your PC or cell phone. So, if you see something while you're away from home, simply snap an image or short video with your camera phone and e-mail it to us. Be sure to tell us where the images were taken.

Likewise, from your PC, you can either attach the images or short video in an e-mail, or upload them directly using the links below.

Cell phone: mailto:weather@14wfie.com

PC: E-mail us, or upload directly.

Note: If the upload tool asks for a guest secret word, the word is "wfie"

We'll have a special section where we showcase your weather images and movies during each severe weather event.