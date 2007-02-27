Viewer programming contact information

WFIE Children's Programming

Today Show Information

To submit a birthday request for a chance to be nationally recognized on TODAY, please brieflyfill out the birthday application (located below) and attach a non-returnable, sharp, medium-size, recent color photo of your loved one(s). Your submission will not be considered unless all of the information is included. Please do not send in more than one submission per celebrant.

To print out a birthday application and submit by postal mail, click here.

For consideration, please mail in the application and photo at least six weeks prior to the celebrant's birthday/anniversary to:

Willard Scott Birthdays

TODAY show, NBC News

4001 Nebraska Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20016

OR e-mail us (with the photo attached) at willardscottbirthdays@nbcuni.com.

PLEASE NOTE: Willard receives several hundred requests each week and can announce only a selected few. If your request is honored, you will receive a call from our office to confirm the date the announcement will air. If you do not get a call from us, it means your celebrant was not selected and instead, will receive a very nice congratulatory letter from Willard in the mail (so long as you fill out the form correctly). Thank you and good luck!

NBC Studio Tour (NY) & Rockefeller Center Tour

Since 1933, the NBC Studio Tour has offered this historic experience that takes you through the halls and into the studios of NBC's New York operations! On the NBC Studio Tour journey through 30 Rockefeller Plaza, you will visit the NBC Sharp Globe Theater, Broadcast Operations, the Make-up Room, and even produce your very own news and weather program in the High Definition Mini-Control Studio!

Due to a series of extensive upgrades and renovations at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, that will impact our ability to provide a quality experience, the NBC Studio Tour will suspend operations starting on January 1st, 2014 through mid-2015. However we are excited to announce that we plan to use this downtime to redesign and upgrade the studio tour and increase the tour's focus on being a greater premium experience that can only be found at NBCUniversal's 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.

Please contact NBCStudio.Tour@nbcuni.com for any additional questions.

Late Night with Seth Myers

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE SHOW TICKETS (Book in Advance)

MONOLOGUE REHEARSAL TICKETS (Same Day)

Help Seth and the show pick the monologue jokes! Be part of an intimate studio audience that hears the monologue first and helps inform which jokes make it into that night's show. Tickets to the monologue rehearsal will be handed out in the NBC Experience Store (30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY) every day at 12:30 PM.

Saturday Night Live

To enter the Saturday Night Live ticket lottery for the upcoming 2014-2015 season send an email in the month of August only to snltickets@nbcuni.com. Please include all contact information and do not request a specific date. If you are selected, you will receive two tickets to a random show date and time. You may only send one email per household and all audience members must be at least 16 years of age. Please note that entering the lottery does not guarantee tickets, and you will only be notified in the event that you are chosen.

Stand-by tickets are distributed at 7am on the 48th st. side of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on the mornings of the show. You may choose a stand-by ticket for either the 8pm dress rehearsal or the 11:30pm live broadcast. Aside from minimal, necessary breaks, all stand-by line members must remain in line at all times. Stand-by tickets are limited to one per person and are issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Every member of the line is required to present a valid photo ID when the ticket is issued, as well as at the return time. Please note that all tickets are non-transferrable and non-exchangeable. NBC staff reserves the right to revoke or not issue any ticket to anyone in line if proper procedures are not followed. Please arrive no later than 7:15pm for the dress rehearsal or 10:45pm for the live show. A stand-by ticket does not guarantee admission and no one under the age of 16 will be admitted.

For information on getting tickets to any other NBC show, go to http://www.nbc.com/tickets/.