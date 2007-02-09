Take a tour of 14 WFIE

14 WFIE celebrated its 60th Anniversary on November 15, 2013. Learn about the history of this great television station here .

14 WFIE celebrated its 60th Anniversary on November 15, 2013. Learn about the history of this great television station here .

Everyday you see our news anchors and reporters on the air, but what about the people behind the scenes? Ever wonder what our studio really looks like? Do you want to see how Jeff, Byron & Eric do the weather? We will even share a picture of your group on social media!!

Before you call and book your tour please take a moment and read the following criteria:

TOUR CRITERIA

Minimum Age: 7 years old.

Max group Size: 15 people. (10 children & 5 adults)

Days Available for Tours: Monday - Friday.

Times Available: 10-11:30 a.m. (Watch 30 minutes of Midday with Mike); 3:30-5:00 pm (Watch 14 News at 5:00 with Randy Moore and Beth Sweeney)

For more information or to book a tour please contact our administrative assistant Mallory Kiesler at 812.433.3440 or you can email him at mkiesler@14News.com.