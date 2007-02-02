Picture of the Month

Do you have a photo you want to share with us? Watch this spot for the topics we're looking for, and send us your best shots! Email them to us!
Photo Guidelines:
* Photos must be received by the 10th of each month.
* We accept digital photos (.jpg, .gif), camera phone images, etc., up to 20MB in size. Any other sizes will be deleted.
* Only snapshot pictures are to be submitted. No professional photos allowed.
* Each photo submitted must include a brief description.
March Theme: *FIRST SIGN OF SPRING* Due by March 10th!
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.