St. Mary's prepares for historic births

The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected. The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company c...More >>
On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination.More >>
A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
More and more people say they're aware of the opioid crisis and think it's a serious problem.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
