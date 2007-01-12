Fifth Third Bank Leadership Scholars presents "Through Your Eyes" - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fifth Third Bank Leadership Scholars presents "Through Your Eyes"

Show us the positive attributes of your school, "THROUGH YOUR EYES." 

GRAND PRIZE WINNING SCHOOLS will receive $514 prize checks going towards their video programs!

This Contest is now Over. Thanks To All Who Entered. Here are the winners!!!

Popular Vote:

Hancock County

 

Panel Vote:

New Harmony

 

Powered by Frankly