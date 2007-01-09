Join us for a Special OVERNIGHT Evening of Fun and Romance
At the Fabulous Executive Inn Rivermont
International Rms A & B
Owensboro, Kentucky
Saturday, February 10th Valentine's Day DanceProceeds support the programs of the Big Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross
800-629-4982 or 270-683-2438
We Accept MC and Visa
Reservations for special package must be made by January 31st!
Romantic Overnight Dance Package only $134
Includes:
Band Information:
Skip Bond and the Fugitives is a High Energy 8 piece show band, specializing in MoTown,
R & B, Rock N' Roll Music!
Ready to entertain you and your special someone for Valentine's Day! Hmmm...an entertaining thought, the lead singer is a JUDGE! Oh yes, humor abounds! Let the show begin! Be there with us!
(Tickets can be purchased separately from package deal. $20 per person or $35 for a couple. Tickets available at these Owensboro Locations. American Red Cross Big RIvers Chapter 1650 W. 2nd St. 683-2438; Consolidated Mechanical, Inc. 3110 Fairview Dr. 685-01487; or Mark Schmidt Remodeling, Inc. 683-8999 )
For more info on band visit: http://www.skipbond.com
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
