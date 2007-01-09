Join us for a Special OVERNIGHT Evening of Fun and Romance

At the Fabulous Executive Inn Rivermont

International Rms A & B

Owensboro, Kentucky

Saturday, February 10th Valentine's Day Dance

800-629-4982 or 270-683-2438

We Accept MC and Visa

Reservations for special package must be made by January 31st!

Romantic Overnight Dance Package only $134

Includes:

�� Your Room (romance!) �� 2 Tickets to the Saturday Eve. Buffet in the Patio Room (romance and yummy food!) �� 2 Tickets to the Dance and Show of Skip Bond and the Fugitives. (romance and good times!) �� A long stem rose for the ladies!

Band Information:

Skip Bond and the Fugitives is a High Energy 8 piece show band, specializing in MoTown,

R & B, Rock N' Roll Music!

Ready to entertain you and your special someone for Valentine's Day! Hmmm...an entertaining thought, the lead singer is a JUDGE! Oh yes, humor abounds! Let the show begin! Be there with us!

(Tickets can be purchased separately from package deal. $20 per person or $35 for a couple. Tickets available at these Owensboro Locations. American Red Cross Big RIvers Chapter 1650 W. 2nd St. 683-2438; Consolidated Mechanical, Inc. 3110 Fairview Dr. 685-01487; or Mark Schmidt Remodeling, Inc. 683-8999 )