Latin dance work out will make you sweat

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

Colombian fitness trainer Beto Perez invented Zumba in the mid 90s after forgetting the music that accompanied his regular aerobics class.

He just used the tapes he had in the car that were all Latin dance music and improvised the moves.

The class loved it and it's since caught on and made it here it the Tri-State.

14 Health Reporter Shannon Samson tried the class on Friday.

While the warm-up moves are reminiscent of a regular aerobics class, that's where the similarities end.

Zumba is about dancing. There will be moves you've seen before. Ones you haven't. Ones you'll be convinced the instructors are just making up as they go along.

Zumba uses the principles of interval training.

Certified Zumba Instructor Patty Fitzgerald explains the principles of interval training, "Interval training is where you work at a really high level and then you bring it down. So working at a high level kind of pushes you to work a little harder when you know you're going to be able to take a break the next time."

Patty says Zumba has given her tighter abs and a stronger back.

She admits some of the moves aren't easy, "You come and do what you can do. If you need to slow down and take a break for a few minutes and march in place, you do that."

Just ask class participant Elinor Rushing, she says, "I had to take a little rest at the half hour, but I liked it."

That seems to be the consensus.

Class participant Paula Hammers says it's a change, "It's different than the 1,2,3,4 exercise. So this is a lot of fun."

Fun, challenging and over in an hour.

Zumba classes are free to Owensboro Healthpark members. The public can buy an 8-week session for $35. For more information check out the Owensboro Healthpark site or call 1-270-688-5433.

Check out Zumba online!

Class times:

Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 4:30 p.m./ 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m./ 12 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.