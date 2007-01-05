Free skating lessons

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

Always wanted to learn how to ice skate?

Saturday your chance to do it, for free.

Swonder Ice Arena is hosting "It's Great to Skate" clinic as part of the annual US Figure Skating's National Skating Month.

Swonder staff will give free instruction to anyone from the age of three to adult.

The clinic will run from 9:15 to 10:15 in the morning at Swonder Ice arena in Evansville.

