Daviess County, IN Schools

 

Montgomery Public Schools

Barr Reeve Intermediate School
3Rd St
Montgomery, IN 47558
Barr-Reeve Com Inc School District
Barr Reeve Jr-Sr High School
3Rd St
Montgomery, IN 47558
Barr-Reeve Com Inc School District
Barr Reeve Primary Grade School
3Rd St
Montgomery, IN 47558
Barr-Reeve Com Inc School District

Montgomery Private Schools

Fairview Amish School
Rr 1 Box 420
Montgomery, IN 47558
Green Acres Amish School
Rr 1 Box 578
Montgomery, IN 47558
Parson Amish School
Rr 1 Box 531
Montgomery, IN 47558
Pleasantview Christian Day School
Rr 2 Box 74 % John N Knepp
Montgomery, IN 47558
Shady Acres School
Rr 3 Box 117
Montgomery, IN 47558
South Bogard Amish School
Rr 1 Box 189
Montgomery, IN 47558

Washinton Public Schools
Helen Griffith Elementary School
803 E National Hwy
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
Lena Dunn Elementary School
801 Nw 11Th St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
North Elementary School
600 Ne 6Th St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
Twin Rivers Vocational School
301 E South St
Washington, IN 47501
Twin Rivers Vocational Area School District
Veale Elementary School
Rr 4 Box 190
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
Washington High School
608 E Walnut St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
Washington Junior High School
210 Ne 6Th St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District

Washington Private Schools
Grace Christian School
418 E Highland Ave
Washington, IN 47501
Trinity Holiness Academy
1604 State St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Cath. High/Middle
201 Northeast Second
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Catholic Elementary School
310 Ne 2Nd St
Washington, IN 47501

Odon Private Schools
North Bogard Amish School
Rr 2 Box 19
Odon, IN 47562
Oak Ridge School
Rr 1 Box 430
Odon, IN 47562
Prairie Creek Amish School
Rr 1 Box 447
Odon, IN 47562
Raglesville Amish School
Rr 1 Box 202
Odon, IN 47562

