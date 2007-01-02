Daviess County, IN Schools

|
Montgomery Public Schools
|Barr Reeve Intermediate School
3Rd St
Montgomery, IN 47558
Barr-Reeve Com Inc School District
|Barr Reeve Jr-Sr High School
3Rd St
Montgomery, IN 47558
Barr-Reeve Com Inc School District
|Barr Reeve Primary Grade School
3Rd St
Montgomery, IN 47558
Barr-Reeve Com Inc School District
|
Montgomery Private Schools
|Fairview Amish School
Rr 1 Box 420
Montgomery, IN 47558
|Green Acres Amish School
Rr 1 Box 578
Montgomery, IN 47558
|Parson Amish School
Rr 1 Box 531
Montgomery, IN 47558
|Pleasantview Christian Day School
Rr 2 Box 74 % John N Knepp
Montgomery, IN 47558
|Shady Acres School
Rr 3 Box 117
Montgomery, IN 47558
|South Bogard Amish School
Rr 1 Box 189
Montgomery, IN 47558
|Washinton Public Schools
|Helen Griffith Elementary School
803 E National Hwy
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
|Lena Dunn Elementary School
801 Nw 11Th St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
|North Elementary School
600 Ne 6Th St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
|Twin Rivers Vocational School
301 E South St
Washington, IN 47501
Twin Rivers Vocational Area School District
|Veale Elementary School
Rr 4 Box 190
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
|Washington High School
608 E Walnut St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
|Washington Junior High School
210 Ne 6Th St
Washington, IN 47501
Washington Com Inc School District
Washington Private Schools
|Grace Christian School
418 E Highland Ave
Washington, IN 47501
|Trinity Holiness Academy
1604 State St
Washington, IN 47501
|Washington Cath. High/Middle
201 Northeast Second
Washington, IN 47501
|Washington Catholic Elementary School
310 Ne 2Nd St
Washington, IN 47501
|