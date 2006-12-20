Deluxe Shower Filtration System

"The Aquasana Shower Filtration System is one of the most unique and beneficial products ever developed." Dr.Ranya Alexander PhD.,M.D.

With the realization that more chemicals enter our body through skin absorption and inhalation of steam while showering than does from drinking water, the benefits of shower filtration have become very obvious.

A recent report in the American Journal of Public Health linked chlorine to significant increases in certain types of cancer and stated that " up to 2⁄3 of the harmful exposure was due to skin absorption and inhalation while showering".

A warm shower opens the pores of the skin and allows a high rate of absorption of chlorine and other chemicals. The steam we inhale while showering can contain up to 20 times the level of chlorine and other synthetic chemicals than tap water due to the fact that these chemicals vaporize at a lower temperature and at a much faster rate than water. Inhalation of chlorine and chemical vapors is known to be a strong irritant to the tissues in our lungs and a suspected cause of asthma and bronchitis. When chemicals are inhaled into our lungs they enter directly into our bloodstream and have magnified adverse effects as compared to ingested chemicals which are partially filtered out by the liver and kidneys.

Other than the obvious health benefits of showering in filtered water, the cosmetic benefits are even more noticeable. Anyone who has ever gone swimming in a chlorinated pool can relate to the harsh drying effect that chlorine has on your skin and hair. Without the effects of chlorine and other chemicals found in tap water, your skin and hair retain moisture more effectively for a younger, healthier look and feel.

The Aquasana shower filter is a patented, uniquely designed two stage system that reduces chlorine and other chemicals for a healthier and more enjoyable shower experience. This high capacity filter is easy to install and is an attractive and beneficial addition to any shower.

In Stage One water flows through a granular copper/zinc media for the reduction of chlorine and to enhance pH balance.

In Stage Two a high grade of coconut shell carbon is used for the reduction of synthetic chemicals that can vaporize and be inhaled with steam while showering.

The result is water that feels better... and is better for you! The filter comes with a deluxe adjustable pressure enhancing shower head and a replaceable filter cartridge that lasts for 6 months.

"It's like showering in natural spring water... once you experience it you'll never go back"